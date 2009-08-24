Nokia launches 5800 Navigation edition

Nokia has decided the 5800 XpressMusic, its first proper touchscreen phone, needs to be a bit more street smart, so has brought out the Navigation Edition.

It comes with Drive and Walk navigation, for all your foot and car way finding needs, and if that's not enough for you, the decent-Google-Maps-rivalling Ovi Maps has been put under the hood, with 3D mapping too.

It also comes with local traffic warnings, points of interest and weather warnings too, so the new 5800 Navigation Edition brings a number of things you'll need to get out and about.

Same but different

Hardware-wise it will be the same as before, meaning the 3.2MP camera for taking snaps of your favourite landmarks and music on board to keep you entertained when traipsing the Pennines.

It will be available in the coming weeks for the SIM free price of €285 (£245) if you're that way (or route) inclined.

Via T3