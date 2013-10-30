Nokia gunning for HTC One UK sales ban after major patent victory

HTC is facing the prospect of a UK sales ban on flagship handsets like the HTC One after losing another round of its ongoing global patent war with Nokia.

The Finnish manufacturer says it will seek an import ban on the devices, including the HTC One, HTC One SV and HTC Wildfire, following the High Court ruling on Wednesday.

Nokia is chasing compensation as well as the sales injunction after the court ruled HTC had infringed on a patent (EP 0 998 024) governing the transmission of voice and text data over mobile networks.

It is now up to the court to decide the scale of HTC's punishment, with the Taiwanese manufacturer vowing to "immediately" appeal against the verdict.

Nokia, which has filed suit against HTC in over 50 countries called the victory "a significant development in our dispute with HTC.

The soon-to-be Microsoft-owned company believes the verdict also relates to the HTC One Mini, the HTC Desire X and the Windows Phone-packing HTC 8S and 8X as they also use same chip.

A spokesperson for HTC said: "Naturally HTC is disappointed by the decision that the UK court has reached in this case and we will be seeking to appeal the finding immediately."

Any ban would be a giant blow for HTC as it struggles to challenge Samsung at the top of the Android tree, despite the overwhelmingly positive reviews bestowed upon the HTC One.

Via Financial Times