Nokia Ace picture leaked

The heavily-rumoured AT&T branded Nokia Ace handset has been revealed in a Christmas card sent out by one of Microsoft's partners.

The device should be the first Nokia Windows Phone device to boast 4G LTE internet speeds if the leaked image proves to be accurate.

The picture, uncovered by PocketNow, shows an on-screen 4G icon, as well as the AT&T branding and also a front facing camera.

The presence of the front-on camera would suggest this device is more than just a LTE-enabled version of the Lumia 800, which is thought to be in testing.

More to follow?

So far the only Nokia Windows Phone device to have been officially announced is the mid-range Lumia 710, which will launch on the T-Mobile network in early 2012.

New Stateside devices have been strongly linked with an appearance at CES, which kicks off on January 9th.

Via: Pocket Now