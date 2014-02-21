New HTC One camera will apparently turn blur into beauty

We were already 99.7% sure that the the All New HTC One will come with two rear cameras, but we've now got some more information on the specifics of those snappers.

According to "sources familiar with the matter" speaking to Pocket-lint, the main rear camera will have the 4-megapixel sensor of the 2013 HTC One, while the second will be a 2-megapixel affair.

That second camera will enhance the bokeh (the blur of the out-of-focus bits of your photo) which gives a greater sense of depth, and will allow users to replace the background of any photo.

This will reportedly be controlled via an app which HTC is said to be "currently working on".

Sensor-ble

Additionally, the same report claims that the front-facing 2-megapixel camera is stepping up to 5 megapixels, as the company looks to put more of a focus on taking those lovely selfies that we're seeing every single day on Facebook. Every. Single. Day.

The All New HTC One 2 will be revealed on March 25, and we'll be there to bring you the news as it breaks.