LG's intuitive display-waking Knock tech coming to all future phones

LG has decided the popular Knock feature on its LG G2 handset shouldn't be kept from the masses and is rolling out the tool to all current L Series II handsets and including it as standard in all future devices.

The neat UI tool (previously known as KnockON) allows users to turn the display on and off simply by double tapping the screen.

It made its debut on the G2 as a means of getting around the rear-facing power button, ensuring users wouldn't need to pick up the device every time they wished to wake the display.

Knock graduated to the recent LG G Pad 8.3 and is also featured on the new LG G Flex with the curved display.

Taking the Knock

Now it's coming to all thanks to a software update and inclusion in the company's next wave of devices.

"Knock is distinctively an LG UX and a great example of what happens when you marry the latest in mobile technology with consumer-centric insights," said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO, LG Mobile.

"No one ever thought that a power button needed to be improved until our engineers wondered why they couldn't turn the entire screen into a power button."

The Knock tech is LG's answer to 'Quick Glance,' which allows the user to see missed calls, notifications, the time and more, simply by waving their hand over the sensor.

Via PhoneArena