Kogan releases super-cheap dual-SIM Android phone

Massive 5-inch screen at bargain basement price

Kogan Agora 5 inch

The Kogan Agora smartphone has something of a chequered past, but the Australian technology company seems to have put that behind them, this week announcing a dual-SIM Agora handset running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

The phone, which boasts a 5-inch 480 x 800 pixel screen, dual core 1GHz Cortex A9 processor and 4GB of internal memory, will sell exclusively via Kogan's retail shop.

Also featured in the Android handset is a 5MP rear-facing camera, a 0.3MP front facing camera, integrated FM Radio and support for the 850, 900, 1900 and 2100MHz 3G frequencies.

Super cheap

The asking price for the new Agora handset is AUD$149/$US149/£119, plus delivery. Kogan are selling the phone exclusively through their website, and will ship to 11 countries, including Australia, the US and the UK. The product will ship from mid-February.

The move to release a dual-SIM Agora smartphone comes a month after the online retailer launched the Kogan mobile network in Australia running on Telstra's network infrastructure.

Naturally, Australian customers are automatically offered a free SIM during the order process for the new handset, but it does give an indication of where Kogan hopes to grow in 2013.

