It's no KitKat, but AT&T HTC One X could get a rush from Android 4.2.2 tomorrow

Sure, the latest flavor of Android might be old news for readers with the latest and greatest smartphones, but what about those flagship handsets from early last year? At least one of them may about to become more relevant this week.

HTC One X owners on AT&T could finally get with the times as early as Wednesday, judging from a tweet sent Monday night by US-based HTC product manager.

"HTC AT&T One X customers - We have received Technical Approval for the MR with Sense 5 + OS 4.2.2. The OTA is targeted for 1/29. Thanks!" reads the tweet from HTC Executive Director of Product Management Mohammed Versi.

Indeed, HTC's own Software Updates web page confirms Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean "certification" has been accomplished for the One X, while Android 4.4 KitKat is still on deck for more recent HTC One models sold by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Push to customer

Manufacturers follow five stages for new Android software updates, moving from Evaluation to Development, Integration to Certification and finally, the all-important "Push to customer" as an over-the-air update.

According to a report earlier today from CNET, an AT&T spokeswoman had "no comment" when asked if the carrier's HTC One X handsets will receive an OTA update come Wednesday.

Guess we'll just have to wait and see.