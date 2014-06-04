ITV channels arrive on Sky Go in time to stream the World Cup

With the World Cup looming large, Sky subscribers will be delighted that the ITV channels have been added to the Sky Go service - allowing streaming action as England et al face off in Brazil.

ITV and Sky have announced a partnership which will see ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV join the line-up on the popular Sky Go service, and the new Sky-exclusive ITV Encore service will also arrive when it launches.

That will allow people to stream games from the World Cup to their devices and computers, and then seek out back episodes of some of Britain's most watched programmes including the critically acclaimed Broadchurch.

This brings the total number of channels available on Sky Go to 63, with E! Home and Lifetime also coming this summer.