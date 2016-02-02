iPhone 5SE, iPad Air 3 and new Apple Watch bands rumored for March 15 event

Apple may finally have set a date for this year's instalment of what looks like becoming a regular fixture in the tech calendar – a second annual launch event in March. This time we could be in for a new iPhone, a new iPad and new Apple Watch bands.

Reports indicate that Apple has settled on Tuesday, March 15 for its smaller launch event ahead of its bigger iPhone 7 launch in September. Both 9to5Mac and BuzzFeed are reporting the date.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumors of a mid-March event, although previous reports pegged Monday, March 14 instead.

Once Apple does officially announce the event it will mark the second year the iBrand has held a product unveiling in March, focusing on smaller product launches rather than the big iPhone launches held in the fall. Last year, the company used a March 9 event to unveil the Apple Watch.

Coming this spring

With the iPhone 7 due to launch later this year, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 5SE next month, which will be a 4-inch handset to replace the iPhone 5S, which is still available.

It's also rumored that Apple will announce a new iPad Air 3, which will the first upgrade to the 9.7-inch Air since 2014 and could sport some features we saw in the iPad Pro.

New Apple Watch bands are also expected to land during the March event, including an entirely new line using a high-quality 'NATO-style' nylon band, according to 9to5Mac.