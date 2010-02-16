In pictures: HTC's new handset range

This year's Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona is shaping up to be the best yet. But with a rather mute response to Microsoft's Windows Phone 7 Series announcement, it's taken another company to blow us away in the mobile phone stakes.

That company is HTC and below are some beautiful pictures of its latest handset range.

HTC Legend

The HTC Legend is the Hero on steroids. Packing Android 2.1 and a new aluminium chassis, the device is already shaping up to being our must-have phone of 2010.

With new features like Helicopter mode – which allows you to see all eight home screens at one – the phone nails both functionality and cool.

The addition of an OLED screen (3.2-inch HVGA) adds some imaging sparkle to the device – and will be great for watching movies on.

There's a lot of linking going on in the HTC Legend. This includes the option of having all your social-networking feeds in one place. Like, you know, having all your friends in one room.