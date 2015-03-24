If the HTC One M9 Plus still exists, this is what it looks like

The HTC One M9 has landed, but we're still hearing that HTC might have a bigger (literally) surprise up its sleeve in the form of the HTC One M9 Plus.

A handful of leaks have sprung up around it, but now we've clocked a full view of both the front and back courtesy of @OnLeaks, who has presented the mock-ups after allegedly playing with the handset.

It's clear from the images that the phone looks a lot like the standard HTC One M9, but with several big differences.

The main one is the presence of a physical home button beneath the screen, splitting the BoomSound speakers in half. Earlier rumours pointed to the phone packing a fingerprint scanner and while these images don't confirm that it would seem like the obvious reason for having a physical button.

Bigger and better

Another difference is the rear camera lens, which is circular, whereas on the normal HTC One M9 it's square. We'd seen this before on a leaked image of the phone, but what that didn't show which we're seeing here is a separate depth sensor, like the HTC One M8 had.

The other difference is, of course, the size. Despite the name, the HTC One M9 Plus apparently only actually has a 5.2-inch screen, but that still makes it a little bigger than HTC's latest flagship.

Speaking of the size, @OnLeaks also revealed apparent dimensions for the device, with it supposedly coming out at 150.9 x 72.5 x 10.15mm. The normal HTC One M9 is 144.6 x 69.7 x 9.6mm, so that would make the Plus version larger in every dimension.

However, @OnLeaks acknowledges that the HTC One M9 Plus may have been cancelled. At this point it seems that it exists, but there's still a chance we may never see it. Then again, other recent rumours suggest it's coming to Europe soon, so there's hope yet.