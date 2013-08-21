HTC woes continue as staff speak out against CEO Chou

HTC staff have spoken out against its CEO, Peter Chou, saying his management style is the reason for mass walkouts over the last 12 months.

Speaking anonymously to Reuters, 12 former and current executives have said that Mr. Chou's quick decision making and attention to detail, which some believed to initially be a strength, has meant that the company doesn't have a clear direction going forward.

Some staff have also complained that Chou openly criticises other managers and overrules them in decisions, causing confusion over responsibility.

This management style has reportedly caused a power struggle with some of the recently hired, US based, executives, which has had an effect on morale.

Downward spiral

HTC has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons over the last 12 months with mass staff walkouts, a less than successful Facebook phone and reports that Dr Dre will buy out HTC's shares in Beats headphones.

Although some staff may lay these problems at Mr. Chou's doorstep, there is no clear successor to his position and he may very well hold on to his job for the foreseeable future.

Via Reuters