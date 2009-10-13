HTC unveils personalised phone cover service

HTC has announced its new personalisation service for the new Tattoo phone, which is now available to buy from Vodafone.

The new portal allows users to upload their new design to the website, or choose from a selection of popular shapes and colours.

TattoomyHTC.com has just gone live, and brings back the Nokia days or XpressOn covers, where you could head down the market and buy a phone cover with your favourite cartoon character.

This is an Art Attack...This IS Art Attack

If you want a pre-designed cover, it will cost you €12 (£11.20) and if you're feeling a little bit more creative you can pay the princely sum of €15 (£14) and get your own made up, with the designs appearing at your door in 14 days.

The HTC Tattoo is the company's next Android offering with the Sense UI, and is a little cheaper than its bigger brothers at £35 a month on an 18 month deal.

However, it's nowhere near the cost of the T-Mobile Pulse, which has managed to be the first budget Android phone, coming on PAYG for just £180.