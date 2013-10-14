The HTC One Max sits right at the top of the family, competing against the other phablets on the market, as well as fighting it out against its smaller brothers, the HTC One and the HTC One Mini. We do wonder if the HTC One Mum will have to step in eventually.

Of the news that surrounds the HTC One Max, is the exclusion of Beats Audio. That isn't too unsurprising, though, given the company's recent split. The One Max does just beat its brothers in the OS department, with Android 4.3 and Sense 5.5, rather than Android 4.2 and Sense 5.0 (although we understand an update is incoming for the latter two).

Does the One Max have what it takes to compete against the best phone in the world right now, the HTC One? And how does the added screen size make the One Max feel? Check out our hands on review for answers to those, whilst we look at how the three compare specs wise.

HTC One Max vs HTC One vs HTC One Mini: Screen

Given that the screen size probably ranks as the biggest differentiating factor here, it makes sense to start with that.

The HTC One Max is unsurprisingly the largest, with the full HD screen measuring in at a whopping 5.9 inches. This makes it a whole 1.2 inches larger than the HTC One, who's Full HD display measures a smaller 4.7 inches.

With a name like Mini, it is expected that the HTC One Mini would be the smallest, and with the screen only measuring at 4.3 inches, it doesn't disappoint. The cut down screen also affects the resolution, with the Mini being a HD display, at only 720p.

HTC One Max vs HTC One vs HTC One Mini: Dimensions and Weight

The big screen isn't the only thing that is big about the HTC One Max. It measures in at a much larger 164.5 x 82.5 x 10.29mm, and a whopping 217g.

This makes it considerably larger than the HTC One, that slots in at 137 x 68 x 9.3mm. It is also only 65% the weight of the HTC One Max, tipping the scales at 143g.

The smallest of the bunch is the HTC Mini, with palm-friendly dimensions of 132 x 63.2 x 9.25mm. It is also, unsurprisingly, the lightest at 122g.

HTC One Max vs HTC One vs HTC One Mini: Processor

When it comes to sheer processing power, the HTC One Max is on par with the HTC One. Both handsets pack in Qualcomm's quad-core Snapdragon 600 processor clocked at 1.7GHz. They also both come in with 2GB of RAM.

The HTC One Mini is again, smaller rocking up with the Snapdragon 400 processor making it dual-core, and 1.4GHZ. There is also only 1GB of RAM on board.

HTC One Max vs HTC One vs HTC One Mini: Storage

The HTC One Max betters the One here, in one key respect. That is the fact that it comes with microSD support. 64GB of extra microSD space is supported, which couples with the 16/32GB that comes inside.

With only 32GB of internal storage to speak of, the HTC One is a little behind. The baby of the bunch again lives up to its name, with only 16GB of space on board. This is also unsupported by microSD.

HTC One Max vs HTC One vs HTC One Mini: Battery

Battery sizes also differ across all three handsets, with the differing screen sizes all needing different batteries to power them through the day.

The HTC One Max is understandably the largest, at 3300mAh. That offers quoted 3G talk time of 25 hours of talk time and a whole 585 hours standby - although we'll put that to the test in our in-depth review.

Smaller batteries, this time 2300mAh in the HTC One, often mean smaller talk times. This holds true, with there being, a still respectable, 18 hours of 3G talk time on the HTC One, and 500 hours of standby.

The smallest battery of the lot, in the HTC One Mini, comes in at 1800mAh. This means that there is 13.27 hours worth of 3G talk time, but the most impressive standby time. HTC quote that it should last up to 692 hours.

HTC One Max vs HTC One vs HTC One Mini: Camera

With the HTC One showing us just how HTC were planning on doing camera's, the One Max and One Mini both followed suit.

All 3 come with the UltraPixel technology that let in more light, giving better lower light images. HTC Zoe is also present on every iteration in the HTC One family.

In all, the camera's on the HTC One Max, the HTC One and the HTC One Mini are identical. The biggest differentiating factor is the forward facing camera, with the HTC One Mini coming with a smaller 1.6MP sensor as opposed to the 2.1MP found on both the others.

HTC One Max vs HTC One vs HTC One Mini: Extra Features

In all, there is not a whole lot that can be put in this section, but we're going to put it here anyway.

All three devices come with HTC's BoomSound feature, signalled by the dual frontal speakers. The One Max does come without Beats Audio, being the first handset from the Taiwanese manufacturer since the two companies decided to part ways.

The HTC One Max does, though, come with a finger print scanner, putting it ahead of both the One and the One Mini, and on a par with the iPhone 5S.