HTC One 2013 crowd getting up to speed with ongoing Sense 6 update

HTC has begun the process of updating last year's crop of HTC One handsets with the latest version of the Sense user interface.

Sense 6, which arrived on the HTC One M8 earlier this year, has now been retrofitted to the Unlocked HTC One (M7) and the Developer Edition in the US, with more expected in the coming days and weeks.

In the UK, the update for all network versions and the Unlocked HTC One is currently listed as being in the "Integration" stage.

Integration is the third of five steps HTC uses to explain the process and is followed by "Certification" and then "Push to Customer."

Better Blinkfeed

For those lucky enough to have the latest version of Sense on their handset, they'll experience an improved UI, camera interface and more news sources within Blinkfeed.

Of course, the new version of Sense doesn't include the features associated with the M8's Duo Camera lenses and is closer to the software available on the newly-announced HTC One Mini 2.

