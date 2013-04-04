HTC First is the closest thing to a Facebook Phone

HTC Chief Executive Peter Chou took the stage at Facebook's press conference today to introduce the HTC First.

It's the closest thing we'll get to a Facebook Phone, with Facebook Home, the social network's new version of Android, pre-loaded and optimized.

"It's a great opportunity to bring mobile and social together even more closely," Cho said, promising "the best Facebook experience" on the device.

The HTC First will be available April 12 for $99.99 exclusively on AT&T. It will come in red, light blue, white and black.

The HTC First…first

The HTC First first popped up in rumors mere days ago, when some thought it could be introduced as the first "Facebook Phone."

But after Facebook's big Android announcement this morning turned out to be a custom UI and not a device itself, the HTC First became a secondary announcement.

Previously, another device called the HTC Myst was thought to be the Facebook Phone, but that phone wasn't even mentioned during the Facebook press conference.

AT&T spilled some more details about the HTC First's specs in a press release, revealing a 4.3-inch display and dual-core Snapdragon CPU with Android 4.1: Jelly Bean.