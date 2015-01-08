Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note Edge release date: where can I get them?

Update January 8: The Samsung Galaxy Note Edge has finally arrived on Verizon, months after it was expected. That and more info below.

Update November 3: Some carriers have finally begun to spill their beans about the Galaxy Note Edge's release date, so we've updated the information below.

The details vary slightly between carriers, but the bottom line is that the Edge will arrive toward the middle of November on most of the major US carriers. Oh - and it turns out it's really expensive.

Samsung finally unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 at Samsung Unpacked during IFA 2014, and it also threw in the Galaxy Note Edge for good measure.

The former is exactly what we expected: a massive, high-resolution phone with a better camera and other upgraded specs when compared with its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 3.

The Samsung Galaxy Edge, on the other hand, came as a bigger surprise. It's nearly identical to the Note 4, besides one key difference: the display wraps around the left-hand side, making the Galaxy Edge one-of-a-kind.

The Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note Edge will launch on every major US carrier, with one small exception. We'll update this article as more information becomes available.

AT&T

AT&T confirmed in a press release that it will carry both the Galaxy Note 4 and the Galaxy Note Edge, as well as the Gear Circle and Gear VR.

The Note Edge, at least, will be "on display" - whatever that means - in "select" AT&T stores beginning November 7. Whether or not you can buy it on that day is unclear, but we've asked the carrier to clarify.

Either way the Note Edge will become widely available at some point after that date, for $39.42 per month on an 18-month AT&T Next plan or $47.30 per month on a 12-month plan, $399.99 with a two-year contract, or a mind-blowing $945.99 on its own.

Sprint

Sprint sent out an announcement to confirm that it will carry both the Galaxy Note 4 and the Galaxy Note Edge, as well as the Gear VR.

For the Note Edge, the carrier has confirmed that it will launch the phone on Friday, November 14 for 24 monthly payments of $35 with a contract.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile was quick to send out a press release bragging that it will carry both the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and the Galaxy Note Edge.

And as of today we've learned that the pink carrier will offer the Edge starting November 14th for $36.25 per month over 24 months, totaling $870.

Verizon

As of January 8 the Note Edge is finally available on Verizon, for $400 on-contract or $800 by itself.

As Slashgear so rightly points out, that pricy $800 tag doesn't look so bad next to the nearly $1,000 AT&T wants for the thing.

This is a good sight later than we expected, especially Verizon said in November that the Note Edge would arrive in the fall.

Obviously that ship sailed weeks ago, but it's nice to see the Edge finally arrive on Big Red regardless.

Verizon is also selling the Galaxy Note 4, Gear VR and the Samsung Gear Circle, an odd earbud necklace device that vibrates when the user gets a call.

US Cellular

Contrary to previous reports, a US Cellular spokesperson has confirmed with TechRadar that the fifth-largest US carrier will host both the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and the curved Galaxy Note Edge.

The spokesperson said the Note 4 will arrive in October, and that US Cellular will share more details about its availability "as soon as we can."

Meanwhile the Note Edge will be available on US Cellular "after the holidays," the spokesperson said. The carrier will share more about its Samsung Galaxy Note Edge release date "as soon as we can," she added.