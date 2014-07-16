First Android One phone tipped for October release date

Google didn't just talk Android L at its I/O conference earlier this year, it also launched Android One - a project aimed at delivering smartphones to emerging markets.

The search giant did say the first handset would arrive in "the fall" of 2014, but a new report from the Economic Times reckons it will touch down in October.

Apparently Google is going to push the $100 (about £60, AU$106) smartphone in a big way in developing countries, such as India, with a huge marketing campaign planned for the arrival of Android One.

Google's low cost X factor

It's not clear what the final specs of the first Android One device will be, but it's expected to be produced by Micromax and an example unit at Google I/O sported a 4.5-inch screen, dual-SIM, an SD slot and FM radio.

The Android One program is unlikely to make it into more developed markets, certainly in the short term, but if it proves a success - and a competitive rival to the Nokia X - we could see Google widening its availability.

Via Android Authority