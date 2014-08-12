EE offers better call quality than O2, Three and Vodafone, says Ofcom

Ofcom has just published some research into big British mobile operators, and it makes for some interesting reading.

According to the report, which looked into the quality of networks in both urban and rural areas, EE is currently the top dog with 97% of calls connected successfully over its network.

That pushes it just ahead of O2, which came in second with a 95.3% quality rate, dragged down slightly by less impressive results in rural areas.

Three wasn't too far behind that, while Vodafone brought up the rear with a total of 92.6% in quality.

4G obligation

EE, O2, Three and Vodafone are all working with Ofcom to develop a common standard for measuring call quality across the networks, the watchdog said.

Ofcom also added that all four networks are meeting the 90% coverage obligation for 3G, and that the operators have "indicated" that they intend to match O2's 98% 4G coverage obligation.