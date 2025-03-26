The UK's first football club mobile network is here - but you probably won't guess which team has launched it

Millwall FC has become the first British football club to launch its own mobile network as it looks to offer fans a better way to stay connected.

The new Millwall Mobile offering will be based on Three UK's network, and promises 99.9% coverage across the country.

Fans of the Championship outfit, based in south-east London, will be able to choose from three "game-winning" price plans in physical and eSIM options that will include free roaming across Europe and the ability to cancel whenever they want, as well as exclusive club perks.

Stand up, if you love 5G

(Image credit: Millwall FC)

The Millwall Mobile plans include a "Home" plan offering unlimited 5G data, texts and calls, along with 20GB EU roaming, for £20 a month.

There's also an "Away" option offering 100GB data a month alongside unlimited calls and texts for £16 a month, and a basic "Third" tier starting at £10 a month offering 10GB data, unlimited calls and texts, and 10GB EU roaming.

The club noted the launch, delivered alongside connectivity firm shaka, builds on similar releases from teams in Europe, and will compliment the growing appeal of eSIMs across the nation.

"We’re delighted to be the first club in the country to bring this model to the UK and to our fans," noted Millwall Chief Commercial Officer, Luke Wilson.

"Ahead of the proposed Three/Vodafone merger, we believe our tie up with shaka, a pioneering connectivity provider, will not only mean our fans will have great value, flexible plans that reward their loyalty via the club benefits on offer – but also access to the best network in London. Not only that, but every plan will be directly supporting their club."

“Football clubs all over the world, from AC Milan in Italy to Flamengo in Brazil, are realizing the potential of offering branded mobile plans through the disruptive eSIM technology," noted Jonas Jelinek, CEO of shaka.

"We are excited to work with Millwall FC, one of the most innovative UK clubs. Their religious fan-first approach has impressed us and was the main reason for picking them as our first UK partner. With their own mobile plan, Millwall can offer a holistic fan experience unmatched by any other Premier League or EFL Championship club."