Daily mobile internet use doubles in a year

There are more than twice as many people using their mobile devices to access the internet every day as there were last year, according to the latest data.

According to comScore's latest data, a global audience of 63.2 million people are accessing the internet through mobile devices, with 35 per cent of those people doing so every day.

Data from the corresponding period in 2008 saw close to 11 million accessing the internet through their phones or other portable devices every day, but that has now climbed to more than 22 million.

Evolution

"Over the course of the past year, we have seen use of mobile Internet evolve from an occasional activity to being a daily part of people's lives," observed Mark Donovan, senior vice president of comScore's mobile division.

"This underscores the growing importance of the mobile medium as consumers become more reliant on their mobile devices to access time-sensitive and utilitarian information."

Social networking

Fuelling that rise is things like social network which has climbed a staggering 427 per cent in terms of people accessing their accounts on a daily basis through a mobile device.

"Social networking and blogging have emerged as very popular daily uses of the mobile Web and these activities are growing at a torrid pace," added Donovan.

"We also note that much of the growth in news and information usage is driven by the increased popularity of downloaded applications, such as those offered for the iPhone, and by text-based searches.

"While smartphones and high-end feature phones, like the Samsung Instinct and LG Dare comprise the Top 10 devices used for news and information access, 70 percent of those accessing mobile Internet content are using feature phones."