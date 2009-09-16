Clampdown on dodgy phone-selling tactics announced

Purchasing a mobile phone in the UK is set to become that little bit easier, due to a new ruling out today that's set to weed out the mis-selling of handsets.

Ofcom has announced an 'own-initiative' which prohibits "providers from engaging in dishonest, misleading or deceptive conduct, aggressive conduct or contacting the customer in an inappropriate manner."

Points of view

The new ruling means that mobile phone sales people need to be totally clued up about the phones they are selling and, above all, honest about the handsets and the contracts which come with them.

Ofcom has outlined the following key points that need to be adhered to:

To give customers the accurate information they need when they buy the product

To check the customer is authorised to, and intends to, enter into a contract

To train staff appropriately

To carry out due diligence and a number of checks in respect of their retailers to ensure that they are fit and proper to sell the services on the MSPs behalf

To check that the terms and conditions of sales incentives offered by their retailers are not unduly restrictive

Action force

Anyone not taking the rules seriously will be investigated by Ofcom and relevant action will be taken.

Form more information, go to www.ofcom.org.uk and check out the bulletin section.