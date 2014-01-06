Asus feels the 'om,' unveiles Zenfone line of smartphones

Asus is out with a trio of new mobiles, all part of the company's ZenFone line. Yes, we're in for more products that phonetically spell "phone" with an "F."

The ZenFone 4, ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 6 are a family of smartphones coming in - you guessed it - 4-, 5- and 6-inch display sizes.

All machines run Android 4.3, though an upgrade to Android 4.4 should arrive later on. Each will be available in a variety of shades, and all store 1GB of RAM.

The similarities continue on with microSD (all have it) and Intel processors.

ZenFone home

The smallest of the lot, the ZenFone 4 will retail for $99. It has a 800 x 480 resolution in its display, seemingly sufficient for its 5MP rear and 0.3MP front cameras.

A 1.2GHz Intel Atom Z2520 processor sits inside, along with a 1,170mAh battery. It will be available in black, white, red, blue and yellow.

The ZenFone 5 is a $149 offering featuring an Atom Z2580 processor clocked at 2GHz. There's an 8MP snapper on the back, which includes a backside-illumination sensor with a wide-aperture f/2.0 lens. A 2MP camera occupies the front real estate.

It will be sold in black, white, red and gold.

Finally, the ZenFone 6 will retail for $199, and the 6-inch display is backed by a 13MP camera and 2MP front-facer. It's been stocked with a 2GHz Atom Z5280 as well. Look for it in black, white, red and gold.

None were given release dates, but we'll have our hands on reviews soon enough.