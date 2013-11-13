Trending
Brands

Android KitKat is rolling out to Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 now

By Mobile phones  

Can a KitKat really roll?

Android KitKat is rolling out to Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 now

Google has begun the great Android 4.4 KitKat dissemination, with the software hitting Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 devices over the air.

Until now, only the freshly-launched Nexus 5 handset could boast the latest version of Android, which bundles messaging into Google Hangouts and pushes Google Now to the fore.

The Nexus 7 (both the 2012 and 2013 versions) and Nexus 10 will be getting the update imminently, although it'll be exclusive to the Wi-Fi only models for now.

Soon

The Nexus 4 and Nexus 7 with mobile data will be getting the update "soon", Android's Google+ page claims.

The roll-out is likely to be staggered, so don't be alarmed if your Nexus 7 or Nexus 10 is still languishing on an earlier iteration for now.

Some users report that a couple of features are missing from the Nexus 7 and 10 version of KitKat - the Google Experience Launcher is gone from the home screen, replaced instead by the horizontal black bar at the bottom of the homescreen of yore.

Related news

See more Mobile phones news