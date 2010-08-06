300,000 Symbian phones sold every day

The Symbian Foundation has responded to Google's Android sales announcement by claiming its activating 50 per cent more phones each day.

According to a report by analyst firm Canalys, over 300,000 Symbian-powered phones were sold every day in Q2 this year, compared to Android's 200,000.

This equates to three phones per second being activated, and show that despite the headline-grabbing growth, RIM, Google and Apple still aren't top of the worldwide smartphone pile.

Positive reading

Lee M Williams, Executive Director of Symbian, said: "These figures make for very positive news for the Symbian community.

"The smartphone market place has become more crowded than ever. So the fact we continue to outsell our competitors by such large margins, combined with all the feature commitments and developments published on our roadmaps, make us highly confident in our outlook and we will continue to embrace the challenges ahead."

While a number of these phones aren't competing with the headline-grabbing smartphones like the HTC Desire and iPhone 4, Nokia's success in the mid-range market with the likes of the 5530 touchscreen phones has helped smuggle the OS into the pockets of millions.

And with Symbian^3 set to make an even bigger assault into the mid-range market, with the C7 one of the first to enter that fray, Android's seemingly inevitable domination might not happen as soon as some might think.

From Symbian Foundation via Softpedia