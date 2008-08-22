Trending
Take part in the first Windows Vista awards

By  

The search is on to find the best Windows Vista website

Windows Vista magazine announces its first awards

Windows Vista Magazine has teamed up with winvistaclub.com in a bid to find and reward the best Vista community website.

Open for nominations

The competition is currently open for nominations, which will be whittled down by a panel of judges, including Steve Sinchak MVP of TweakVista.com, Steven Bink of Bink.nu, and James Stables of Windows Vista: The Official Magazine. The winner will then be decided by a public vote.

This is the first award of its kind, so if you want to take part by nominating your favourite site you just visit http://www.winvistaclub.com/e21.html.

