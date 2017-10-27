Oppo R11s press renders reveal dual camera, FullView display

Oppo is gearing up to launch R11s, an updated version of its previous flagship phone, R11. The Chinese company has announced a launch event on November 2nd, but it looks like a lot of specs are going to be revealed before the official announcement.

Earlier, the Oppo R11s was spotted on AnTuTu, a popular benchmarking website, revealing a dual camera setup on the back and a Full HD+ display. Today, the full press renders of the Oppo R11s have been leaked, revealing the very thin bezels and the dual 20MP cameras on the back.

Apart from that, the Oppo R11s will also feature a fingerprint sensor on the back instead of the front. By moving the fingerprint sensor to the back, Oppo has tried to reduce the bottom bezel on the phone to bring it in line with the current trend of near bezel-less smartphones.

In addition to the design changes, the Oppo R11s will come with a FullView display, with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels – another spec change that follows the current trends. Other specs of the R11s include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Hints of the OnePlus 5T design?

Given the fact that the OnePlus 5 and the Oppo R11 share the same design, it would not be too far-fetched to imagine that the OnePlus 5T may look like the R11s. This, in conjunction with the OnePlus 5T rumors so far, hint that this is what the OnePlus 5T may look like when it launches later in November.

We will most likely see some higher-end specs like Snapdragon 835 processor and up to 8GB RAM, but the Oppo R11s and OnePlus 5T may share the same design philosophy and cameras.