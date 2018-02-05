OnePlus 5T Lava Red limited edition available from February 6

The OnePlus 5T has just unlocked its third color variant, Lava Red, which joins the base shade of Midnight Black and limited edition Sandstone White – although the latter has already sold out.

If Lava Red takes your fancy you'll need to act swiftly, as it's a limited edition color so will only be available while stocks last. The Sandstone White variant lasted less than two weeks before it sold out, so the clock is ticking.

The OnePlus 5T Lava Red will go on sale on February 6 at 10am ET, 10am GMT and 10am CET, for $559 (£499) which will get you the 8GB of RAM / 128GB of storage model. The cheaper, 6GB/64GB variant will not be available in Lava Red.

Caught Red handed?

But wait, haven't we already seen the Lava Red OnePlus 5T? Yes, but in China where the color was exclusively launched back in November 2017, although OnePlus then brought the hue to India in January 2018.

It's now getting a much wider outing, with North America, the UK and Europe all set to have the chance to snag the new color.