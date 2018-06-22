Nvidia Shield TV streaming device finally announced for Australian release

It's been a long time coming, but Nvidia's terrific 4K streaming device, the Nvidia Shield TV, is currently gearing up to launch in Australia.

The device, which allows users to stream PC games at 4K resolution to your living room television (up to 60FPS), is considered one of the most powerful streaming video players on the planet, running on Nvidia's own Tegra X1 processor (same one found in the Nintendo Switch) with a 256-core GPU and 3GB of RAM.

Along with its streaming prowess, it also packs Google Assistant integration, HDR support, Dolby Atmos and DTS-X pass-through, and runs on the Android TV platform, meaning you can download apps and games from the Google Play Store directly to the unit's 16GB onboard storage.

Of course, that also means it can be used as a PLEX box, and boasting full support for a wide number of video formats and containers – including MKV, MOV, AVI, DivX and more – makes it an ideal option for Kodi streaming.

Tell him he's streaming

Naturally, the Nvidia Shield TV also offers access to a wide range of streaming services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, though we don't yet know which Australian on-demand and catch services will be supported at launch.

While the Nvidia Shield has been officially announced for release in Australia, there are a number of details we're yet to learn, such as when exactly it will go on sale and how much it will cost when it does.

Going by the device's US price, which sits at US$179.99 for the 'Remote Only' edition and US$199.99 for the standard version with rumble feedback controller, we expect its Aussie prices to be around the $250-$270 range.

These questions and more will hopefully be answered at the Nvidia Shield TV local press event, which is being held in Sydney next week. Stay tuned for more information.