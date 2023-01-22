Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti seems to be outselling both AMD RDNA 3 GPUs

Audio player loading…

Nvidia’s new RTX 4070 Ti GPU has sold more than both AMD’s high-end RDNA 3 graphics cards combined, going by some fresh sales stats.

As VideoCardz (opens in new tab) spotted, sales figures from German retailer MindFactory were posted on Twitter by TechEpiphany (who regularly shares statistics from this major outlet), showing what happened in week three of 2023.

And it was a big win for Nvidia in terms of current-gen models, with the RTX 4070 Ti selling 545 units. That proved to be more than the RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT combined, which shifted 300 and 200 units respectively (500 total). Notably, the 4070 Ti was also the best-selling single GPU out of all models from AMD, Intel and Nvidia.

🔥 Graphics Cards Retail Sales Week 3 (mf)AMD: 1665 units, 42.26%, ASP: 656 (Euro)Nvidia: 2255, 57.23%, ASP: 807Intel: 20, 0.51%, ASP: 270AMD revenue: 1'092'951, 37.46%NVIDIA: 1'819'085, 62.35%Intel: 5'396, 0.18%#AMD #Intel #Radeon #NvidiaGeForce #IntelGraphics #Nvidia pic.twitter.com/LE7FWLUNdNJanuary 21, 2023 See more

When you add in RTX 4080 sales to Nvidia’s tally – that GPU managed 190 units – you end up with 735 units for Team Green versus 500 units for Team Red, a fairly clear win even without putting in the total for the RTX 4090 (which sold 210 units, and that’d push Nvidia to not far off 1,000 Lovelace GPUs sold for the week).

Interestingly, the second best-selling graphics card was also an Nvidia offering, the RTX 3060, which wasn’t far behind the 4070 Ti and amassed sales of 485 units.

In third place was AMD’s top seller, the RX 6700 XT, which tallied an impressive 410 units for the week.

What about Intel? Well, Team Blue was way behind the big two GPU makers, with the Arc A770 and A380 only racking up 10 units apiece (making them equal 21st with a bunch of other cards, many of them very long in the tooth like the Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti and the GT 730).

Analysis: The price is right – or at least, a bit more right than the alternatives?

This is an interesting snapshot of current GPU sales, but we must remember these are figures from a single retailer, so just a small sample of the overall market. So let’s not get carried away, but clearly it’s very interesting to see the RTX 4070 Ti muscling out the combined totals of both its RDNA 3 rivals.

There are likely a couple of reasons for this. Firstly, the RTX 4070 Ti pitched in at its MSRP (recommended price) right out of the gate (rather than being inflated). And secondly, that MSRP is more palatable than any other current-gen graphics card out there (all of which are higher-end models, of course). The RX 7900 XT does come close at $100 (around £80 / AU$145) more for the MSRP – actually at MindFactory, it’s just over €30 (around $33 / £26 / AU$47) more, at least at the time of writing, though the gap may well have been wider during the week for which these figures were compiled.

So seemingly it’s as simple as the fact that if you want a really powerful graphics card – remember, the RTX 4070 Ti offers RTX 3090 level performance, with DLSS 3 for boosting supported games, and lower power usage – this is about as good as it currently gets. You’ll still pay through the nose for that privilege, but not quite as much as with the other current-gen options on the table. (And last-gen cards remain pricey, too, with even the RTX 3080 only being 13% cheaper than the 4070 Ti at MindFactory right now).

The smart call, for now perhaps, might be to wait for the RTX 4070 to show itself. This GPU could arrive soon going by the rumor mill, and perhaps we’ll finally get a glimpse of some properly affordable pricing with Lovelace (relatively speaking – maybe we should call it semi-affordable, perhaps, though some speculation points to Nvidia going heavier with the price tag than we would like).