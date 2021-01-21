NVIDIA GeForce Now is launching in Saudi Arabia

NVIDIA today announced that it is bringing its cloud streaming service, GeForce Now, to Saudi Arabia, along with Turkey and Australia. The service will be available in the Kingdom sometime later this year.

GeForce Now, which went public in February last year, allows users to play their Steam, Epic Games Store, or UPLAY games on any device without the need for a PC. The service currently supports hundreds of popular games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Immortals Fynx Rising, Fortnite, and more.

Zain KSA is the partnering telecom operator to support GeForce Now in the country, and aims to “deliver high-quality low-latency PC gaming” using NVIDIA’s cloud-gaming software and its RTX-enabled servers.

GeForce Now can be accessed from a number of different devices, including laptop, desktop, Mac, SHIELD TV, or Android devices.

The service has two subscription tiers: one free and one Founders membership. The latter cost $4.99 per month (although local pricing are yet to be confirmed), and adds priority queue access, RTX acceleration in supported games, and a six-hour limit per session compared to the free version’s one hour.