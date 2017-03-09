Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti release date, news and features: everything you need to know

Update: It's finally here. While it's not quite yet for sale, our full Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti review is now live, and we're thoroughly impressed. Stay tuned for more updates!

It's official. Nvidia has just launched the GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, an immensely powerful follow-up to last year’s GTX 1080.

Naturally, the card boasts even more power to push cutting-edge gaming graphics in native 4K resolution, and while it’s based on the same Pascal GPU architecture as the GTX 1080, it's most definitely a marked upgrade over the older (yet still very powerful, and now cheaper) GPU.

Nvidia now continues its pattern of releasing a mainline GPU series (along with an incredibly powerful Titan variant) one year, then following up with a slightly more powerful Ti variant the next year.

So, if you’re looking forward to a GPU that’s more powerful than the GTX 1080, and more affordable than the Titan X, then read on to find out all the news and release date information we know about the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti.

What is it? The latest in Nvidia's top-range graphics cards

When's it out? March 10

What will it cost? Starting at $699 (about £565, AU$912)

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang showing off the card on stage

Announced on February 28

Set to go on sale March 10

During its event on February 28, Nvidia simply stated that the GTX 1080 Ti will be released "next week."

While CEO Jen-Hsun Huang provided no more specifics than that, the reviews are now live. Nvidia just recently announced that the card will go on sale on March 10.

There have also been rumors that the GTX 1080 Ti will make an appearance at PAX East in Boston on the weekend of March 11.

Unsurprisingly, it photographs well

Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti price

Starting at $699 (about £565, AU$912)

There weren't a huge amount of leaks or rumors about the price of the GTX 1080 Ti leading up to the announcement, but probably because it wasn't surprising to begin with.

Nvidia revealed the GTX 1080 Ti price to be $699 in the US, taking the previous highest-end card's place in its pricing scheme. That's right, the GTX 1080 is now just $499 in the US.

But, Nvidia failed to mention any pricing or availability details regarding the UK and Australia. We'll update this space as soon as we learn more on those fronts.

The bigger numbers mean better things

Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti specs

11GB GDDR5X memory

1.6GHz boost clock

3,584 CUDA cores

Seeing what Nvidia has up its sleeve when it comes to its latest all-powerful graphics card is always exciting.

Yet, somehow, the firm managed to skirt by releasing one major detail regarding the GTX 1080 Ti: its base clock speed. Alas, we know that the chip's 3,584 CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) cores run at a boosted speed of 1.6GHz and can overclock up to 2GHz.

We also know that this version of the GTX 1080 uses 11GB of GDDR5X memory at a clock speed of 11Gbps. Plus, it's capable of processing up to 11.5 teraflops, or floating operations per second.

All told, Nvidia promises a 35% increase in performance from its GTX 1080 of last year to the GTX 1080 Ti of this year.

Other key specifications include the same 250W of TDP, or thermal design power, as the Titan X of last year, and more than the GTX 1080's 180W. That's because you're looking at 12 billion transistors inside this bad boy, not 7.2 billion like before.

Stay tuned to this space for all the latest on Nvidia's latest and greatest graphics card.

