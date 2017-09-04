Nikon’s full-frame D850 DSLR with 45.7 MP sensor now in India

Upgrading its full-frame DSLR portfolio, Nikon today rolled out the D850 in India a few days after its global roll out. The camera is priced at Rs. 2,54,950 for body only. The buyers have to shed an additional 45,000 for the camera kit that includes AF-S NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4G ED VR lens with the body which is priced at Rs 2,99,950. The camera will be available from September 7 in both the configurations.

With this camera the company is aiming to impress the photographers that are involved in the genres like nature, events, fashion and wedding photography.

On the specifications front, it has a 3.2-inch touch-screen with 2359k-dot LCD monitor. Its 45.7 MP BSI CMOS sensor claims a balance of high-speed and impressive resolution when combined with up to 9-fps continuous shooting mode. Nikon’s EXPEED 5 image processor sits at the heart of the camera that claims to offer uncompromised performance across still and video shooting. It also offers an ISO range of 64 to 25600 which is expandable from Lo 1 (ISO 32) to Hi 2 (ISO 102400), allowing users to shoot continuously in different lighting conditions.

Speaking at the launch, Kazuo Ninomiya, Managing Director, Nikon India said, “The launch of the revolutionary Nikon D850 exemplifies our commitment towards bringing about cutting-edge technological innovation in the evolving photography space. We aim to offer sheer brilliance in photography to our customers.”

The camera also supports both FX-based and DX-based movie formats and can shoot 4K UHD videos. Users can also create 8K time-lapse movies via images taken using its silent interval timer feature companied by full HD slow motion videos as well. For hassle free functioning, it has a dedicated movie menu that allows users to easily switch between movie and still functions.

The other features of the camera includes WT-7/A/B/C Wireless Transmitter support that makes transferring of files to computer easy, Negative digitiser that converts a negative film to 45 MP digital images, HDMI port and three sizes of RAW formats.