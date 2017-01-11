Nikon is starting its 100th anniversary party early

Camera-maker Nikon will celebrate its 100-year anniversary on July 25 this year, and the company is getting the party started early, launching a dedicated website and logo, along with a movie charting some of its key milestones since its inception.

The video above kicks off with some pretty spectacular footage from space, before looking back through the years at key events in Nikon's history and showcasing some of the important contributions the company has made to the world of imaging.

The film's a little over the top in parts, but it's an interesting watch nonetheless.

That fact that it's Nikon's 100-year anniversary this year means we should expect to see something rather tasty in the camera line in 2017 – with Nikon going to such great lengths to put together a five-minute video we'd certainly like to think it's got something special up its sleeve for the coming year.

Rumors persist that it could be something like a full-frame mirrorless camera with a retro design – for the latest developments, make sure you take a look at our Camera rumors page.