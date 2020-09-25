Netgear unveils VPN-infused Insight Managed Router

Both businesses and consumers are contributing to the current VPN boom sweeping across the world, with some reports suggesting VPN usage makes up almost all enterprise traffic .

No wonder, therefore, that more and more network hardware providers are launching products that deliver site-to-site VPN (IPsec VPN) with easier remote management.

Netgear, for example, has announced a new Insight Managed Business Router called the BR200 , aimed at SMBs and so called ROBOs (Remote Office/Branch Office).

The product aims to make creating an office intranet far easier, with OpenVPN remote VPN available from the device GUI. Devices such as this make it safer and easier to share IT resources between multiple offices, such as file servers, NAS devices or business printers.

The BR200 delivers the usual set of features found on entry-level managed routers, such as four gigabit Ethernet ports, a built-in firewall, an app/browser-based solution for managing the controls and analytics within the router.

Insight Remote Management is available as a subscription, with three levels: Basic (free), Premium ($9.99 per year) and Pro ($22 per year) - and the device itself comes with a one-year subscription to Premium.

Backed with two year limited warranty, next business day replacement and 90 days of free technical support, the BR200 has a suggested retail price of $139.99/£139.99/AU$247.

Unlike some consumer products, it is not possible to add a business VPN package, like Perimeter 81 or NordVPN Teams.