Netflix adds three new Indian originals to its catalogue

Netflix today announced three new Indian original shows — Leila, Ghoul and Crocodile. The three shows cover different genres and themes, as Leila is an adaption of Prayaag Akbar’s novel, Ghoul is a horror series, and Crocodile belongs to young adults. No air dates or deadlines have been announced for these shows yet.

Leila is an adaption from the novel by Prayaag Akbar, which tells a story of Shalini, a woman in search of the daughter she lost 16 years earlier. It is written and produced by Urmi Juvekar.

Ghoul, a horror series based on Arabic folklore, is set in a covert detention centre. Nida, a newbie interrogator who turned in her father as an anti-government activist, comes to the centre to realise that some terrorist were imprisoned there, which are not from this world. The show starring Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul has been directed by Patrick Graham and comes with a supernatural twist.

Crocodile is a murder mystery aimed at young adults. It is set in the seaside-state of Goa, where Mira’s best friend goes missing and she sets out her own investigation to find her.

The shows upon completion will debut in 190 countries to over 117 million Netflix users. Netflix earlier announced three more shows from India — Sacred Games, Selection Day and Bard of Blood. First-look stills of the Sacred Games were also released today.