Netflix signs up with OSN

Very soon OSN customers will be able to access Netflix’s content library via a new OSN Box that will be launched towards the end of the second quarter. Customers will also have the flexibility to pay for their Netflix subscription via one consolidated OSN bill.

The partnership is for the entire region which means that you will be able to access Netflix’s entertainment catalogue to OSN screens every where in the Middle East where OSN offers its service.

This is especially good news for consumers that don't necessarily have access to a very high-speed internet connection but want to access Netflix's series and films in Ultra HD 4K and HDR. Using OSN's bandwidth through satellite will hopefully allow streaming Netflix content at its best quality without needing an Internet connection.

Martin Stewart, CEO, OSN said: “The future of the entertainment industry in the MENA region will be shaped by providers who offer value and choice at every turn, and through this groundbreaking partnership with Netflix, we are demonstrating our customer-centric focus on delivering convenience and flexibility for all.”

Maria Ferreras, VP Business Development for EMEA at Netflix, said: “With this regional partnership and thanks to hundreds of Netflix's original titles slated for 2018, OSN's customers will be able to seamlessly access and enjoy all the best entertainment in one place.”