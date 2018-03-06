Netflix is planning to give parents more control

Netflix has announced that it’s going to be handing more power to parents by making its parental controls more granular over the coming months.

Parents can already control what their kids are watching to some extent with dedicated kids accounts and PIN codes on content above a certain rating.

However, with these new controls they’ll be able to put a PIN on specific TV shows or movies. This way parents can be absolutely certain that if there’s a show they don’t want their kids to watch (regardless of its rating), they won’t be able to.

Pinpoint PINs

Netflix has also said that it’s planning to change the way it displays its maturity ratings, making them more descriptive and visible at the start of a show or movie, so that parents know exactly what they’re putting on from the very start with no awkward surprises.

After the announcement that Disney is going to be launching its very own streaming service and the trouble YouTube Kids has had with some very non-child friendly content coming through, it makes sense that Netflix wants to be seen to be helping parents.

Besides, if you’re the kind of Netflix subscriber that needs help curtailing your binging, it might be worth handing parental control to your nearest and dearest to block the shows that are your greatest weaknesses.