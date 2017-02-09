Netflix could be moving into merchandise for its original content

Netflix could be planning to expand beyond the streaming business and into merchandise if a recent job listing on the company’s website is anything to go by.

The listing states that the company is looking to hire an executive who will be charged with overseeing the licensing of content for the release of a host of product including books, comics, toys, soundtracks, and apparel.

They’ll also have to forge and maintain relationships with retailers and suppliers across the regions in which Netflix is available.

Take my money

Naturally Netflix would be immediately able to license products for its completely original in-house content like Stranger Things and Santa Clarita Diet.

However, according to a report from Bloomberg, sources close to the matter have revealed that Netflix is also asking partners for a share of the money made from consumer products tied to shows released by exclusively by Netflix but owned by other studios.

At the moment nothing is set in stone and Netflix is still experimenting with what brands and products would work best. The company has already partnered with Hot Topic for one test which saw the release of a range of apparel and mugs tied to the popular Stranger Things.

Merchandise is certainly a good way for Netflix to generate more revenue from its popular original TV shows and push them further into public awareness.

However, the testing is worth doing as not all merchandise is created equal – we imagine some quirky Stranger Things fairy lights are likely to have more financial success than a Santa Clarita Diet recipe book.