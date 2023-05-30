MSI wants to build your next work laptop

MSI has taken aim at the business market once more with a new range of laptops for the workplace.

The Commercial 14 series has been announced at this year's Computex with a range of enterprise-focused features including optional security measures, NFC compatibility and an integrated Smart Card reader.

The new range succeeds the company's Summit notebooks, which were also aimed at business, with the Commercial 14 series offering a step up in many ways as it looks to join the pick of the best business laptops.

Creative focus

In a further effort to showcase its environmental credentials, the keyboard deck of Commercial 14 laptops is made from recycled PCR material, and the packaging will be made from 90% recyclable paper.

Models in the Commercial 14 series are set to begin releasing in the second half of this year, along with the Prestige 16 Studio Evo, another high-end enterprise offering. As the name suggests, this is designed for creative professionals, replete with Nvidia RTX GPUs, Thunderbolt 4, a 99Whr battery and the Nvidia Studio platform, which lends a power boost to creative apps.

We've liked previous iterations in the Prestige line of laptops in the past, and so we look forward to seeing what this creative-focused 16 inch model can do.

MSI launched another laptop for creatives earlier this year, the Creator Z17 HX, which features Intel's latest i9-13980HX CPU, which is claimed to be the world's most powerful laptop processor. It is tailor-made for video and digital artists, and works with a unique stylus that can actually be used on to write on paper too.

The Creator Z17 was touted by MSI as the first 17 inch touch-screen laptop that worked with a stylus.

The Creator Z17 HX starts at $2,999, while the pricing for the Prestige and Commercial 14 series are yet to be revealed. However, expect them to command similarly high prices, as MSI makes a serious push to compete in the high-end enterprise laptop space.