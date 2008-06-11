SanDisk Sansa Fuze launches in UK

SanDisk's Sansa Fuze – widely touted as a rival to Apple’s best-selling iPod nano – launches in the UK this week in 2GB, 4GB and 8GB models.

You can see our first hands-on with the Sansa Fuze from earlier this year. The MP3 player also supports WMA (protected and unprotected), WAV and firmware updates on the way to enable FLAC and OGG support.

Radio, video, microSD

Also packed into the tiny box is an FM radio, a microSD slot and an MPEG4 video player – if you should really fancy watching MPEG4s on the tiny 48mm screen.

SanDisk has used its own chips and claims that the Sansa Fuze will deliver audiophile audio quality and that it should work seamlessly with Windows, OS X or Linux with an impressive 24 hours of music playback from a fully-charged battery.

The Sansa Fuze will be available in the UK as of next week, at a cost of £59 for 2GB, £79 for 4GB and £99 for 8GB.