Moto G30 launches in the UAE

Motorola has launched the affordable Moto G30 in the UAE. The mid-tier phone is competitively priced while making sure if offers a good set of features such as a 64 MP quad camera setup and a 6.5-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rates.

Moto G30 UAE pricing

The Moto G30 is priced at AED 699 and available in Phantom Black and Pastel Sky colour options. The phone comes in just one configuration which is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It is avialble through Motorola's newly launched ecommerce website in the region as well as noon.com

Moto G30 specs

(Image credit: Moto)

The Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Max vision display and a 90Hz refresh rate. This is the brand's first budget phone with a high refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset and paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage along with support for a microSD card up to 512GB.

In the camera department, the Moto G30 sports a 64MP main sensor with f/1.7 followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a single 13MP shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. The Moto G30 is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and is backed by a 15W fast charging, but Motorola is bundling a 20W adapter in the box. It runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Google Assistant button, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi.