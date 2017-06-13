Moto E4 and the E4 Plus officially launched

Moto has freshly unveiled the Moto E4 and the E4 Plus with budget hardware on board. The Moto E4 Plus is the bigger variant, naturally, and comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

In line with the predecessors, the standard Moto E4 is the company’s entry level smartphone, and packs the latest Android 7.1.1 operating system by default. The company is yet to offer information on future updates, although we’re not holding our breath.

One of the exciting features of the two devices is that they feature a front facing LED flash, thus ensuring that you never have to take a dimly lit selfie again. Both phones have an oleophobic coating on the display along with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 for added durability. The two smartphones come with fingerprint scanners as well.

The omission of the USB Type-C port is a bit surprising though. On the plus side, this means that customers with older micro USB cables won’t face compatibility issues with the device.

The company is yet to offer information on the Indian launch, but we expect the phone to reach retailer shelves fairly soon. Pricing details haven’t been shared either.

The Moto E4 comes with a 5-inch HD (1280x720) display panel. Runs on quad-core 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737M processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage expandable up to 16GB via microSD card.

On the rear it has an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP front facing camera. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has a 2800 mAh battery to juice it up. The dual SIM 4G smartphone measures 144.7 x 72.3 x 9.3mm and weighs 151 grams.

On the other hand, the Moto E4 Plus has a bigger 5.5-inch HD (1280x720) display. Under the hood, it runs Quad-core 1.3 GHz Mediatek MT6737M chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage via microSD card.

On the camera front it has a 13MP sensor with f/2.0 rear aperture and a 5MP front camera. Like its sibling, it also runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has a huge 5000mAh battery to keep it alive the whole day. It supports dual SIM, measures 155 x 77.5 x 9.6mm and weighs 198 grams.