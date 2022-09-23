Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Virgin Media O2 wins Best Network for Business

Audio player loading…

Virgin Media O2 was named Best Network for Business at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising its effort in supporting organisations as they exited the pandemic and pursued growth.

Mobile data services are increasingly important to businesses In all industries and customers are becoming increasingly demanding.

The need for reliable, high-speed connectivity coupled with a dedicated business portfolio is crucial. This category looked to highlight the operator that excelled in serving business customers better than anyone else.

Our 2022 finalists were:

Three Business

Virgin Media O2

Vodafone Business

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase and demonstrate your current business offering and include marketing initiatives where applicable

Show how you provide excellent customer service and support. Please include case studies and testimonials to support

What investments and initiatives have you made to improve your service over the past 12 months? Please provide technical examples where possible.

What proportion of your customer base is business customers?

Demonstrate financial growth over the last 12 months and explain what steps were taken to protect ARPU

Why Virgin Media O2 won

This is always a fiercely competitive category and was especially so this year as the UK transitioned to a post-pandemic world.

Virgin Media O2 impressed the judges with its strong performance and expansion since it was created through a merger last year. The combination of fixed and mobile networks to create converged services was a particular highlight of its entry and it will be fascinating to see where the company's vision takes it next.

With plans for further investment in fibre and 5G over the next 12 months, the company will be eager to retain its crown in 2023.

Congratulations to Virgin Media O2 and all the finalists!