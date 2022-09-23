Mobile Industry Awards 2022 - all our winners revealed!

Audio player loading…

The UK mobile industry has gathered together in London once again to celebrate this year's Mobile Industry Awards!

Marking our 20th year in 2022, the Mobile Industry Awards (opens in new tab) represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

The great and good were all in attendance for the MIA 2022, but who walked away with the prizes? Here's our list of all the night's winners....

Our MIA 2022 winners are...

Innovation of the Year - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

5G Innovation of the Year (Product/Service) - Smart Sound Connect

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider - Aerial Direct

Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider - Digital Wholesale Solutions

Start-Up of the Year (sponsored by Sky Mobile) - Doji

Campaign of the Year - Tesco Mobile Fixed Prices

Partner of the Year (sponsored by Exertis) - Ice Comms

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service - Likewize

Best Repair Service - WeFix

Best Recycling Service (sponsored by Freedom Mobiles) - Mazuma Mobile

Retailer of the Year - musicMagpie

Manufacturer Field Marketing Team of the Year - Oppo

CSR Initiative of the Year - Piggybank Donations by Sky Mobile

Sustainability Initiative of the Year - Juice - Juice Made Mindfully

Best Place to Work - Vodafone

Best MVNO Partner - Three Wholesale

Best MVNO - Sky Mobile

Best Network for Business - Virgin Media O2

Network of the Year (sponsored by Genuine Solutions) - EE

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year - ZAGG

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year - Samsung

Phone of the Year - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Power 50 Person of the Year - Lutz Schüler (Virgin Media O2)

Shop Idol - Contact Centre - Haseeb Kamran (Vodafone)

Shop Idol - Retail - Nad Akram (EE)

The great news is that we will be back next year for the Mobile Industry Awards 2023!

Details on table booking and sponsorship will be open soon, so stay tuned to the MIA website for all the latest information...and see you in 2023!