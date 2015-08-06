The Nokia N1 shop page is a fake

Update: Nokia has confirmed to TechRadar that the demo online shop with its branding is in no way connected to itself, and it has no plans to launch the Nokia N1 tablet in any new countries yet.

A spokesperson told us: "The online store referenced in the GSMArena.com report is not affiliated to nor authorised by Nokia; We are investigating and will take whatever actions are necessary to protect our brand.

"To date the Nokia N1 tablet has only been launched in China and Taiwan."

Original article

Think back to the hazy days of late 2014 and you might remember an exciting, unexpected tablet. That tablet was the Nokia N1, a premium Android slate from a company more known for its Windows Phone devices.

Sadly it's only been available in China and Taiwan, until now that is, as the Nokia N1 has been listed as 'coming soon' on a demo version of the Nokia Shop (a UK website).

Unfortunately it doesn't say exactly how soon it will be coming, or how much it will cost, but back when it was announced it was expected to have an RRP of $249 (around £160 / AU$340), while more recently it's been pegged at £219 on Nokia's site, which is still impressively cheap.

A whole lot of tablet

For your money you get a 6.9mm thick slate clad in aluminium, with a 2.3GHz quad-core Intel Atom Z3580 processor, 2GB of RAM and a 7.9-inch 1536 x 2048 display.

An 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one, 32GB of storage and a 5,300 mAh battery round out the specs, while it runs Android 5.0 overlaid with the Nokia Z launcher. There's no microSD card slot and no cellular version, but for the money it's hard to complain.

It's fair to say we were a little bit in love when we got our hands on the tablet during MWC 2015 earlier this year.

If you're interested in the Nokia N1 you can register for updates now. It's worth noting that Nokia Shop isn't an official Nokia store, but then the Nokia N1 is as much a Foxconn creation as a Nokia one and right now it seems to be the easiest way to get this iPad mini 3 competitor.