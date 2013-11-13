Sky Go for Android tablets delayed until December 3

The popular Sky Go streaming app will remain in beta trial for Android tablets until December 3 after problems with the app were identified.

Sky's forum outlined that the final release of the app was being pushed due to a streaming issue which was found during the beta trial, and which is going to take a little more time to fix.

The post confirmed that when it does arrive it will be available to any tablet running Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and upwards with a couple of notable exceptions.

Kindle Fired

They are the Asus Transformer TF101 (due to unresolvable streaming issues) and, probably more importantly, Amazon Kindle Fire tablets.

It's not a massive delay in the grand scheme of things, but Sky will be mindful that its track record with Android has already alienated some of its customers and are no doubt keen to make amends.

Following an apology back in July to those using Android tablets, a delay was the last thing the satellite giant needed, but it's clearly important that the app is fully functional at final launch.