Kindle Fire HD with name as big as its screen arriving at AT&T

Looking for a little (Kindle) Fire in your life? How about some blazing 4G LTE speed?

AT&T hears your call and wants to hook you up with a Kindle Fire HD 8.9" starting April 5. With the deal, you're not only in for a large-screened reading experience: AT&T is going to connect your tab to its 4G LTE network.

Customers can pick up the Kindle Fire HD 4G LTE 32GB tablet (yes, it's a mouthful) for its new price of $399 at retail locations come Friday. If customers are willing to commit to a two-year contract, AT&T will let them pocket the Kindle for $249.99.

This makes AT&T the first carrier to offer Amazon's new-ish tablet outside of the retailer's website. If you're already an AT&T customer, you can hook your new Kindle onto a Mobie Share plan for as low as $10 a month.

