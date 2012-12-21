HTC rumoured to be launching first of its kind Windows RT tablets in 2013

HTC could be readying two sizes of Windows RT tablets for next year, according to a rumour from Bloomberg. And one of them will be the first 7-incher to run the operating system.

Just the other day, another rumour said that Nokia would release a Windows RT tablet next year too. So it could be a big year for the operating system.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that HTC is working on 12-inch and 7-inch Windows RT tablets that can make phone calls as well. They'll run on Qualcomm chips.

We're looking at a release sometime late in the summer, according to the sources.

Windows 8 'too pricey'

HTC considered making tablets running Windows 8, the report says, but seeing as it would have to charge around $1,000 to turn a profit, it proved too costly.

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer was said to be meeting with Peter Chou of HTC recently to discuss the Taiwanese company's Windows Phone plans. The two could also discuss Windows RT tablets at the meeting.

HTC was previously rumoured to be working on a Windows 8 tablet. The chief product officer confirmed it was interested in the market.

Nokia has also been rumoured to be working on a tablet for some time. Its Windows RT device is said to be announced in February at Mobile World Congress.

Via Bloomberg