Foxtel Go gets more channels

iPad owning Foxtel subscribers have been given eight more reasons to check out the Foxtel Go app, with the addition of an additional suite of channels to the streaming service.

The new range takes the total number of channels available to over 30.

The eight new channels added to the service include some of the Pay TV operator's most popular channels.

Included in the list are Fox8, SoHo, Lifestyle You, Lifestyle Food, LifeStyle Home, Speed, Fuel TV and Discovery Turbo Max.

Catch Up and live streaming

While five of the eight new channels have had catch up programming available for a while, the expansion of the Foxtel Go app also introduces CatchUp to the Discovery Turbo Max and Arena channels.

Only the channels you subscribe to with Foxtel are available through the app, and accessing the new channels doesn't require any additional effort on the user's part.